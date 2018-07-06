Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin — one of the Bay Area’s largest human services agencies — hosted more than 370 guests at its annual gala at The Palace Hotel. Celebrating the power of extraordinary charity and justice to change lives every day, the event honored San Francisco community and civic leader Kathleen Cardinal, and featured a concert by 17-year-old musical phenomenon Ethan Bortnick and his band. The event raised upwards of $750,000 and was a celebration of dedication, hope and transformation at Catholic Charities. Among the other attendees were Catholic Charities CEO Jilma Meneses, KTVU anchor Heather Holmes and Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone.

Related