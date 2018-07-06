Clients and special guests were recently treated to an elegant preview of Russian Hill’s newest townhouse at 2626 Larkin. Amazed guests took the party to all six levels to explore the lush outdoor spaces and views of the Bay from the multiple terraces and rooftop entertaining areas. Hosted by Pacific Union International’s Val Steele and GPK Luxury Real Estate’s Stephen Gomez and Stephen Patton, guests took it all in at this Parisian-inspired home. Designed by Helga Horner with Sandy Walker as the architect, it is currently on the market for $25 million. Attendees included Stephen Gomez, Nancy Houston, Mitch Cihomsky, Steven and Babette Pinsky, Gabriel Rojas, Heidi Howell, Devon Johnson and Geoff Karren.

