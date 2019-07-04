The ever sociable Consul General Lorenzo Ortona made his rounds, pictured here with District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani, who looks fitting in Ferrari red.

Held at the St. Francis Yacht Club on June 3, the Italian Consulate’s Festa della Repubblica was what you might expect of an Italian national holiday celebration: A gregarious guest list, infectious energy, European sports cars and, naturally, a gigantic cheese mountain that would inspire an Italian chef’s kiss from even the most casual foodie. Held in honor of Italy’s national and republic holiday, the event also hosted a youth orchestra that serenaded the crowd with both the Italian and U.S.national anthems — Il Canto degli Italiani and The Star-Spangled Banner — along with a delightful rendition of O Sole Mio.

The Italian Consulate’s first family is all smiles: Ortona, his wife Sheila Pierce Ortona, and their bambini Luca and Sofia.

A round of applause for the consul general’s speech.

Ortona with Paolo Verri, and Daniela Talamo of Fondazione Matera Basilica, the foundation for the southern Italian city of Matera which was awarded “European Capital of Culture 2019.”