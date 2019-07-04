Parties
A Celebration of All Things Italian
Photos by Emanuela Quaglia
Held at the St. Francis Yacht Club on June 3, the Italian Consulate’s Festa della Repubblica was what you might expect of an Italian national holiday celebration: A gregarious guest list, infectious energy, European sports cars and, naturally, a gigantic cheese mountain that would inspire an Italian chef’s kiss from even the most casual foodie. Held in honor of Italy’s national and republic holiday, the event also hosted a youth orchestra that serenaded the crowd with both the Italian and U.S.national anthems — Il Canto degli Italiani and The Star-Spangled Banner — along with a delightful rendition of O Sole Mio.