PARTIES: A Concert In Celebration Of Community

Community Music Center Gala

Attendees: 350 viewers

Impact: $280k

“Rise Above” was the theme on March 20 for the virtual San Francisco Community Music Center gala led by honorary chair Sharon Seto.

This 100-year-old institution at 544 Capp Street (plus a more recent Outer Richmond location), was founded in 1921 by music devotee Gertrude Field, a former nurse turned violin teacher who believed music was a force for good — and no student, regardless of age or financial means, should be denied this extracurricular education — ranging from jazz and blues and operatic vocals to classical and Middle Eastern music.

Her educational vision for all-ages (5 to 85) instruction was founded on affordability, “not for art’s sake, but art for life’s sake.”

The Alexander String Quartet kicked off a VIP concert prior to the program, emceed by Renel Brooks- Moon, which featured A+ performances by CMC students and faculty followed by a live auction.

The event also paid tribute to stalwart CMC supporters, conferring the Gertrude Field Community Impact Award on civic leader Ellen Magnin Newman; jazz artist Marcus Shelby and the late Robin Sutherland, beloved principal keyboards with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.

Among bold-faced philanthropists populating the honorary committee: Dede Wilsey; SF Symphony maestro Michael Tilson Thomas and his spouse, Joshua Robison; Dagmar Dolby; Marcia and John Goldman; Roselyne “Cissie” Swig; Fred Levin; Joachim and Nancy Bechtle; composer Jake Heggie; Beverly and Fritz Maytag; pianist Peter Mintun; Mary and Steven Swig; and Sako and Bill Fisher.

And these music lovers hit a high note, raising a record tally for visiting artist concerts (held in a converted 1926 carriage house), programming and tuition support for the multitalented 3,100 students of the CMC.