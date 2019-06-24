Boyz II Men

May 16

Dignity Health’s Humankindness Gala began with Mayor London Breed proclaiming May 16 as official “Humankindness Day” and ended with a nostalgic Boyz II Men concert in perfect #ThrowbackThursday timing. Held at a beautifully transformed City Hall, the energizing event raised $1.6 million for the foundation’s health care initiatives.

The fourth-annual gala recognized health care advocate Sister Carol Keehan with the Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition to being president of Catholic Health Association of the United States, Keehan has been unwavering in her efforts to help underserved communities gain access to effective health care.

In keeping with the night’s theme — “together, illuminating infinite possibilities” — the celebration welcomed fellow leaders in community-based health, including Common-Spirit Health CEOs Lloyd Dean and Kevin Lofton, who presented the Lifetime Achievement Award; and Clinic by the Bay founder (and Gazette owner) Janet Reilly, who served as co-chair.

A highlight of the night was a Concert for Kindness, the gala afterparty where legendary R&B group Boyz II Men put the crowd in their feelings. Who wouldn’t feel a little kinder after that?

Lloyd Dean and London Breed

Delane and Shannon Duvall

Erica Dann

Clint, Jill and Janet Reilly

Tessie Guillermo and Sabrina Shannon

Frank Hernandez, Ramona Hernandez, Kelli Harbert and Steve Moga

Jed York

Sister Carol Keehan