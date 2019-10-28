A Global Guide to Beauty Influencers
By Ava Reilly
True confession: I’m a makeup addict, and my obsession is watching tutorials on YouTube and Instagram. There is so much content from all over the world thanks to influencers sharing the latest trends — and creative feats of imagination (highlighters can do what?)— with their millions of fans. And since likes and follows translate to mega-popularity, even the biggest beauty brands are clamoring to collaborate with these makeup mavens. (If you’re Rihanna, however, you can simply create your own company.) So, how do you sift through the noise to find the best international gurus to emulate? I’ve gone down the rabbit hole and emerged, doused in glitter, to present my picks.
Gina Shkeda
Canada
Celebrity makeup artist.
Signature look: Natural, minimalist
Key quotes: “I love flushy, blushy vibes,” “So far so bronzy!”
Collaborations: Glasses USA, Vichy Canada, Glamglow
YouTube subscribers: 723,000
Instagram followers: 912,000
Evelina Forsell
Sweden
Cruelty-free makeup artist and winner of 2017’s Nordic Face Awards.
Signature look: Extravagant makeup looks with fun, vibrant eyes.
Key quote: “Highlight, hello!”
Collaborations: Mulac Cosmetics, No Society, Wet n Wild
YouTube subscribers: 453,000
Instagram followers: 211,000
Karolina Griciute
Norway
Makeup artist with a touch of the avant-garde.
Signature look: Dreamy, ethereal contouring and other special effects that mostly convey “woodland nymph”
Collaborations: GlamGlow, LovingTan, Iconic London
YouTube subscribers: 207,000
Instagram followers: 566,000
Nikki De Jager
Netherlands
Marc Jacobs Beauty’s global artistry adviser. Also well-known for starting the “Power of Makeup” trend on YouTube.
Signature look: Full coverage, daring eyeshadow, shiny highlighter on cheeks
Key quote: “Oh my God, look at that: It’s pink, its gold, its beautiful!”
Collaborations: Ofra Cosmetics, Marc Jacobs, Too Faced
YouTube subscribers: 12 million
Jackie Aina
Los Angeles
Advocates for people of color in the makeup industry. Recently partnered with makeup brand Too Faced to expand its foundation range to accommodate darker skin types.
Signature look: Bold, colorful eyes
Key quote: “Now I’m going to take my TooFaced Hangover RX Spray and finish the deal. This. Has. Power. You know it. You feel it.”
Collaborations: Anastasia Beverly Hills, e.l.f cosmetics, Sigma Beauty
YouTube subscribers: 3 million
Instagram followers: 1.2 million
Mari Maria
Brazil
Cosmetics creator and YouTuber.
Signature look: Big eyelashes and flawless skin
Key quote: “Hola princesas!”
Collaborations: Baw Clothing, Desinchá beauty, Óculos Menina Flor
YouTube subscribers: 7.3 million
Instagram followers: 10 million
Nam Vo
New York City
Skin care specialist and celebrity makeup artist for Kylie Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Chrissy Teigen.
Signature look: A “dewy dumpling”
Key quote: “Looking fresh, plump, and delicious — just like a dumpling.”
Collaborations: Bobbi Brown, Peach and Lily, K-Beauty
Instagram followers: 238,00
Rihanna
London
Chart-topping recording artist, founder of Fenty Beauty and advocate for people of color in the makeup industry. Unveiled 50 shades of foundation in her first launch.
Signature look: Sultry eyes, a statement lip
Key quote: “This highlight is giving me life right now.”
Collaborations: MAC cosmetics, Sephora, Boots
Instagram followers: 8 million
Huda Kattan
Dubai
Makeup artist and founder of Huda Beauty.
Signature look: Classic glam
Key quote: “Messy lashes are sexy lashes!”
Collaborations: MAC cosmetics, L’Oreal, Tweezerman
YouTube subscribers: 3 million
Instagram followers: 1.2 million
Lauren Curtis
Australia
A multitasking beauty influencer who also does hair tutorials and product reviews.
Signature look: The fresh-faced girl nextdoor
Key quote: “Make up your own rules.”
Collaborations: LovingTan, Universal Pictures, Boost Juice
YouTube subscribers: 3 million
Instagram followers: 1.4 million