Carl Pascarella, Yurie Pascarella and Glenn McCoy

Benefactors and sponsors of This Is Passion, the San Francisco Ballet’s opening night gala, were celebrated for their steadfast support with a pre-party on January 9. It was an intimate affair held at the home of Fang and Gary Bridge, who are mainstay sponsors of SF Ballet programs. The Bridges’ top-floor residence at 181 Fremont offered guests sweeping views of San Francisco; hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and stimulating conversation were in heavy rotation. The celebration culminated with the gala on January 23, which benefited new artistic achievements and education programs for people of all ages.

Lydia Bergman and Steven Bergman

Helgi Tomasson and Marlene Tomasson

Ann Baer, Claire Kostic and Betsy Linder

Gary Bridge and Yuan Yuan Tan