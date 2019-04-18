Parties

A Snuggle Fest at the Gettys’ for Benioff Children’s Hospital

Photos by Arthur Kobin and Susana Bates for Drew Altizer

April 18, 2019
March 21

Things got festive at the Getty residence for Glogau Teddy Bear Rescue Fund’s Snuggly Soiree. The spirited, colorful party channeled a scene out of candy land, raising over $250,000 for families in-need at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital. There was something for everyone on the age-diverse, 300-person guest list — from mini hamburgers to gourmet hors d’oeuvres and candy to cocktails. A few boldface names in the crowd? Naturally, the fund’s founders Richard Glogau and Pam Glogau; UCSF Chancellor Sam Hawgood; Health CEO Mark Laret and Benioff Children’s SF VP Kim Scurr. Former NFL star Lorenzo Neal was the event’s VIP guest. A highlight for adult guests was the silent auction, where bidders nabbed tickets a sold-out Paul McCartney concert and exclusive stay at the Squaw Valley Inn.

  • Daru Kawalkowski, Olivia Hsu Decker, Navid Armstrong and Joel Goodrich
  • Richard and Pam Glogau
  • Dede Wilsey and Carole McNeil
  • Mark Laret
  • Denise Ivory, Natalie Reyff, Sloan McInerney and Nicole Reyff
  • Mia, Lara and Teagan Corey with Kim Scurr
