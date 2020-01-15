Parties

A Star-Studded Dreamfest

January 15, 2020
Fleetwood Mac! Beck! Marc Benioff! This year’s concert for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals on November 20 (aka Dreamfest) was an epic fête, raising a whopping $11.2 million for the hospital’s efforts, and wrangling a who’s who of San Francisco and beyond — from Vanessa Getty to Yo-Yo Ma— to revel in the philanthropic festivities. With alt-favorite Beck as their opening act, the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, led by Stevie Nicks, proved that they can still draw a crowd like no other.

Charlie Coops, rocking an aspirational amount of turquoise jewelry while rocking out with Antonio Luis Guzman Sr.
Yo-Yo Ma graciously poses with an excited fan at the event (we joke, Marc, we joke!).
Josh Constine, editor-at-large at TechCrunch, with young philanthropist and event entrepreneur Adam Swig repping his newly formed nonprofit Value Culture.
Actor Kat Graham (‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘The Parent Trap’) with one half of philanthropic power couple, Lynne Benioff.
Kelly Campisi, Lori Puccinelli Stern, Peter Stern and Samantha Bovich were among many who kicked off the celebration with a cocktail reception and presentation from hospital execs.
Mark Laret, CEO of UCSF Medical Center, with his wife, Jan.
Social-set favorite DJ Umami on the decks.

