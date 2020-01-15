Fleetwood Mac! Beck! Marc Benioff! This year’s concert for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals on November 20 (aka Dreamfest) was an epic fête, raising a whopping $11.2 million for the hospital’s efforts, and wrangling a who’s who of San Francisco and beyond — from Vanessa Getty to Yo-Yo Ma— to revel in the philanthropic festivities. With alt-favorite Beck as their opening act, the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, led by Stevie Nicks, proved that they can still draw a crowd like no other.

