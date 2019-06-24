Lauren and Louis Reynaud

Lisa Cullinane and Greg Bonfiglio, S.J.

May 2

At Catholic Charities’ 22nd annual Loaves and Fishes Awards Dinner, a record-shattering $1 million was raised for Bay Area communities in need. More than 450 people attended the event honoring Common Spirit Health’s CEO, Lloyd H. Dean. “Through his stead-fast charitable support and involvement, he has made it his life’s work to ensure every person has access to health care and compassionate human services,” says Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of the honoree. It was an uplifting evening filled with music and entertainment, including the Living Vines, a must-see act in which performers transform themselves into plant vines and come to life on stilts. (You kind of have to be there.) Some notable names in the faith-driven crowd: Catholic Charities CEO Jilma Meneses; President of the Board of Catholic Charities Stephen Molinelli; Gazette owner Clint Reilly and Father Charles Gagan, to name a few.

Michael Thoresen and Bill Ring

Lloyd Dean

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, Kent Eagleson, Steve Molinelli and Jilma Meneses

Suzanne and Steve Molinelli