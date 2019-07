Famed Disney animator Andreas Deja, who served as guest curator for the exhibition, with the museum’s executive director Kirsten Komoroske.

On May 14, the Walt Disney Family Museum held an exclusive curator’s reception to celebrate its exhibit, Mickey Mouse: From Walt to the World, which was released in tandem with the museum’s 10th anniversary and features Mickey-related works from the likes of Damien Hirst and Andy Warhol.

Dave Goelz with Dave and Linda Paulson.

Jeffrey Epstein, Kelly Rave and Michael Vargo.

President of the Walt Disney Family Museum Board Tamara Diane Miller with Disneyland designer Bob Gurr and her brother Walter Miller.

Mickey’s gone trippy in Tennessee Loveless’ rendition of the icon.