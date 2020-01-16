The Wilhelm & Karl Maybach Foundation held its inaugural Maybach Holiday Reception at The Battery on December 4, bringing together members of the Maybach family, techies, international bons vivants and entrepreneurs to celebrate the nonprofit’s mission of mentoring the next generation of innovators and designers. The convivial soiree hosted a panel of professionals working in fields ranging from sustainability to food, and featured the U.S. debut of the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

The sparkly, two-toned luxury vehicle prompted a chorus of oohs and aahs from the crowd. Among the guests was Hans-Ulrich Südbeck, consul general for the Federal Republic of Germany in San Francisco, who applauded Maybach for being a symbol of the transatlantic bridge between the U.S. and Germany. A jazzy performance by the Candace Geiger Trio was a highlight, in addition to the silent auction featuring items from the evening’s sponsors: Mammut’s high-tech hiking gear and outerwear, Orlane’s luxurious cosmetics, signed Maybach Foundation posters by renowned artist Michael Schwab.

The guest list included Maybach Foundation President Ulrich Schmid-Maybach, Paul Harmon, Dr. James Keough, Chris Kemp, Margaux Monet, Alyssa Guttman, Dr. Corinna Basler, Samantha DeBruin, Marquesa Finch, Terell Sterling, Danielle Maybach, Anna Maybach and more.