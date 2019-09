Lacob and Bowman do it for the Gram with a life-size cutout of iconic, soon-to-depart Symphony Director Michael Tilson Thomas. (MTT wasn’t physically in attendance, but there very much in spirit.)

The San Francisco Symphony hosted its Summer Soiree on August 7 — and despite being held in anticipation of its Opening Night Gala on September 4, the celebration became an evening to remember on its own. Gala co-chairs Rachael Bowman and Nicole Lacob teamed up to throw the alfresco event at Lacob’s Atherton estate, drawing some 70 guests from the Peninsula and San Francisco.

Debbie McCoy and Jeff Han with symphony president and past gala chair Sakurako Fisher, who gave a toast in super kawaii fashion thanks to her pal, Hello Kitty.





Two of the many heavy-hitters at the summer fete? Doug and Lisa Goldman.

Jeremy Gallaher with Tesla’s President of Automotive Jerome Guillen.

Stylish pair Peter and Shannon Getty.





Lynn and Ed Poole are all smiles; and who wouldn’t be after one of the soiree’s signature watermelon cocktails.

Husbands of the present and former gala chairs, respectively: Golden State Warriors exec Joe Lacob and Bill Fisher.

Ted Collins, Margaret Liu Collins and MTT’s husband Joshua Robison made the rounds.