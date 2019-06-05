Liebe Patterson

April 25

The Academy of Sciences’ annual Big Bang Gala was a lively night of intellectual stimulation, highlighting the museum’s work in the Galápagos Islands this year. The event offered an opportunity for the academy’s staunchest supporters to learn about the critical work being done in the region since 1905. Another talk on the program, led by Google’s Sustainability Officer Kate Brandt, was entitled “A Sustainable Future: Can Tech Help Chart the Course?” Co-chaired by Mary and Jerome Vascellaro, the environment-focused soiree and its after-party, Party After Dark, was awash with neon and an infectious energy to match. Spotted in the crowd: SF Mayor London Breed, who was also honorary chair, as well as United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz and eco-philanthropist Wendy Schmidt.

Juanita More

Maria Seferian, Wendy Schmidt and Amy Rao

Wayee Chu and Ethan Beard

Krista McGee and Oscar Munoz

Roberta Denning, Jerome and Mary Vascellaro

Shannon Bennett, Arturo Izurieta and Matthew James