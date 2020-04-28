All the Ways to Culturally Engage Online

Want to escape, learn, or explore? Bay Area arts institutions are here with plenty of resources for those cooped up at home.

Asian Art Museum: On YouTube, watch a short interview with Jean Shin, whose installation Pause is on display. The museum’s YouTube also features playlists, on storytelling, behind-the- scenes content, and short documentaries where you can “travel to Asia without leaving your home.” On their website is a robust list of activities you can do at home. asianart.org

SFMOMA: In addition to content on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, the museum has the longest standing artist interview program in the field. Hear from Dawoud Bey, Judy Chicago, Kara Walker and more on their website. You can also listen to SFMOMA’s podcast “Raw Material” exploring modern and contemporary art. Also available online are many digital publications, linked to exhibitions and SFMOMA’s collection, essays, and teacher resources. Explore SFMOMA’s Open Space. sfmoma.org

The Museum of Craft and Design: Its newly launched [email protected] is on its website; new projects will be updated on its social media channels. Follow the hashtag #MCDatHome. sfmcd.org

The Contemporary Jewish Museum: The CJM’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts are posting videos, online lectures, articles and virtual programs. thecjm.org

The Museum of the African Diaspora: MoAD has an Online Content Hub full of online events, podcasts, video playlists of artist talks, panel discussions, and more. They’ve launched a podcast, with episodes on Spotify. moadsf.org

Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco: Virtually visit the de Young and the Legion of Honor through Google Arts & Culture. Their YouTube channel and blog offers looks at exhibitions and collections, including artist talks and a sneak peek of the de Young’s upcoming Frida Kahlo exhibition. In line with the museum’s Free Saturdays initiative, event programming continues on their social media channels every Saturday. Their Facebook & Instagram has live interviews, performances and more. Their entire encyclopedic collection is available at art.famsf.org.

San Francisco Ballet: The ballet’s sharing pieces from recent years through their free SF Ballet @ Home initiative. Dancers are active on social media, using tags #SFBalletCan, #SFBalletCreates, and #SFBalletCares. Check out SF Ballet’s Instagram stories for more. sfballet.org

The San Francisco Symphony: Watch Keeping Score for free on YouTube. They’ve also released live concert recordings conducted by music director Michael Tilson Thomas from the 2019-2020 season on SFS Media. There’s also an ongoing Apple Music playlist named “Join the Season,” celebrating MTT’s final season.

The San Francisco Opera: In addition to the opera’s #OdesToJoy video series on Instagram, they’ve launched Opera is ON, streaming opera to fans. Follow their blog at sfopera.com/blog and their Spotify, where they’re posting curated playlists from beloved SF Opera personalities. sfopera.org

SFJAZZ: Besides its new Fridays at Five concert series, its Youtube page has footage of dozens of concerts and all SFJAZZ education events. sfjazz.org

Oakland Museum of California: Check out OMCA’s social media accounts for content. Instead of their usual Friday Nights at OMCA series, they’re sharing DJ mixes on their Facebook, so you can dance along at home. You can also explore collections online. museumca.org

NIAD Art Center: The Richmond art studio and gallery’s blog is posting free resources, online exhibitions and coloring pages from studio artists. niadart.org