Allison Speer’s Birthday Blowout

By Erin Carlson

December 3, 2019
December 3, 2019
Speer with Jony and Heather Ive. (Drew Altizer Photography)

San Francisco PR maven Allison Speer celebrated her 50th birthday with a glamorous bash in the War Memorial Building’s Green Room. She wore a show-stopping floral gown by her friend, the designer Andrew Gn, that captured her haute bohemian, West Coast-meets-Europe style.

Guests included a who’s who of Bay Area royalty, including Denise Hale, Sloan Barnett, Heather and Jony Ive, and Alexis and Trevor Traina. The Trainas, who moved to Vienna when Trevor became U.S. ambassador to Austria, flew in for the special occasion. Also on the guest list: singer Alessandro Ristori (who performed), Valentino ambassador Carlos Souza, Ken Fulk, Stephanie Booth Shafran, Carla De Manoir, Stacey Levitan, Susan McCaw and Alison Pincus.

Even the event production, mastered by Riccardo Benavides, was A-list, while DJ Nikki Pennie spun the tunes. And San Francisco Mayor London Breed decreed October 19 as Allison Speer Day. Happy birthday, Ali!

Denise Hale, Speer and Sloan Barnett. (Drew Altizer Photography)
Alessandro Ristori and the cake. (Drew Altizer Photography)
Speer celebrates with Carlos Souza and the dancers. (Drew Altizer Photography)

