Ann and Gordon Getty held amfAR’s Inaugural Charity Poker Tournament in their breathtaking home — channeling an elegant Monte Carlo evening in the name of HIV/AIDS research. Hosted by House of Cards actor Robin Wright, the tournament featured an energetic performance by singer-songwriter CeeLo Green, and the chance to buy into a game against pros Antonio Esfandiari, Scott Blumstein and Jeff Gross. There was also an auction that had specialty items up for bid, such as Harry Winston “His” and “Hers” watches from the jeweler’s Midnight Collection and a “Southeast Asian Journey to Wellness and Spirituality” on behalf of Rosewood Hotels and Resorts. Boldface names like Vanessa Getty, model Karolina Kurkova and actors Jay Ellis (Insecure, Like Cotton Twines) and Mia Maestro (Frida, Alias) were on the star-studded guest list. Meanwhile, Aileen Getty addressed the importance of amfAR’s mission by sharing her own experience living with HIV, and the health complications that have come as a result.

CeeLo Green

Anne Waterman

Jeff Gross, Antonio Esfandiari and Toni Licari

Elena Licari and Nicole Lacob

Hosain Rahman and Nirav Tolia

David Shimmon, Tyler Florence, Greg Lopez, Tolan Florence, Shauna Harden, Kurt Wootton and Alicia Engstrom

Karolina Kurkova, Archie Drury and Romain Pavee

Robin Wright

Roxanne Pavee and Rachel Mann