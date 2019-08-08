Parties

An Evening With Patti Lupone at Castiloga Ranch

Photos by Paul Richardson

August 8, 2019
1 minute read
Patti LuPone was invited to Calistoga Ranch — one of the world’s most luxurious resorts — to give a private concert.

July 15

Festival Napa Valley’s mission to bring the arts to life went all out this year. Just look at the numbers: 200 international artists performed; 6,000 concert tickets were given away; 1,600 students attended Concert for Kids; 1,400 students participated in the Arts for All summer camps, and 95 musicians studied and performed at the tuition-free summer music academy. Forty-one concerts, galas and other delicious events were programmed over 11 wine-and-music-filled days.

How to thank the donors who made it all happen? Enter Patti LuPone, Tony-winning Broadway legend and inimitable force of nature, who was invited to give a private concert in the intimate wine cave of one of the world’s most luxurious resorts — Calistoga Ranch. On July 15, LuPone performed for a well-heeled crowd as part of Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem’s Vocal Arts Series. She brandished a top hat filled with her most beloved songs, walking down the aisle to allow heavy-hitting donors such as Gordon and Ann Getty choose the tune.

The concert included perhaps the most memorable song from LuPone’s repertoire — “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” — and was followed by an alfresco dinner amid acres of ancient oaks. By then, it was all “Moon River.” — Annie Shaw

Karen LeFrak and Timothy Blackburn
  • Katya Kurtbeck and Brett Muney
  • Ken and Deborah Novack
  • Linnea and David Pearson
  • Rick and Karen Walker
Victoria Contini, Francesco Demuro, Maria Manetti Shrem and Jan Shrem

