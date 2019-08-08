Patti LuPone was invited to Calistoga Ranch — one of the world’s most luxurious resorts — to give a private concert.

July 15

Festival Napa Valley’s mission to bring the arts to life went all out this year. Just look at the numbers: 200 international artists performed; 6,000 concert tickets were given away; 1,600 students attended Concert for Kids; 1,400 students participated in the Arts for All summer camps, and 95 musicians studied and performed at the tuition-free summer music academy. Forty-one concerts, galas and other delicious events were programmed over 11 wine-and-music-filled days.

How to thank the donors who made it all happen? Enter Patti LuPone, Tony-winning Broadway legend and inimitable force of nature, who was invited to give a private concert in the intimate wine cave of one of the world’s most luxurious resorts — Calistoga Ranch. On July 15, LuPone performed for a well-heeled crowd as part of Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem’s Vocal Arts Series. She brandished a top hat filled with her most beloved songs, walking down the aisle to allow heavy-hitting donors such as Gordon and Ann Getty choose the tune.

The concert included perhaps the most memorable song from LuPone’s repertoire — “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” — and was followed by an alfresco dinner amid acres of ancient oaks. By then, it was all “Moon River.” — Annie Shaw

Karen LeFrak and Timothy Blackburn

Katya Kurtbeck and Brett Muney

Ken and Deborah Novack

Linnea and David Pearson

Rick and Karen Walker

Victoria Contini, Francesco Demuro, Maria Manetti Shrem and Jan Shrem