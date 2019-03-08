Brent and Lauren Nally with Ted Hannig and Elmer Guerrero

Guests indulged in Hollywood glam at An Intimate Evening With Oscar, the Saint Francis Foundation’s sparkly Academy Awards viewing party at the Fairmont. The exclusive evening was co-chaired by Christopher J. Meza and Liam Mayclem, and hosted by the foundation’s ambassadors and former Gazette owner Lois Lehrman. In its fourth year, the event raised $150,000 for the foundation’s healthcare efforts.

Held in the hotel’s penthouse suite, An Intimate Evening With Oscar boasted a “walk of fame” red carpet, Instagrammable photo ops and and a buzzy champagne reception for VIPs (just like in the movies!). Mayclem, an Emmy-winning personality, entertained with Oscars-themed trivia during commercial breaks. It was a welcome respite for the guests trying to regain balance after Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s riveting “Shallow” performance.

Mark Ryle, the foundation’s new president, was seen mingling at the event, where guests enjoyed a craft a dinner by Chef Oscar Gonzales and signature cocktails like the Celebrity Cruises Cucumber Cooler and the Scotch-laden SFFILM Lights, Camera Action!

Steve Reidy, Jesus Ramirez, Kerry Weddington and Mark Ryle

Chris Meza, Paul Woolford, Audrey Grubb, Rick Freeman and DJ Grubb

Chris Meza and Lois Lehrman

SAN Liam Mayclem and Beth Schnitzer

Michael and Marilyn Cabak