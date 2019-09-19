Parties

An Italian Evening in Napa Valley

Photos by Susana Bates for Drew Altizer Photography

September 19, 2019
Less than a minute
The atmosphere of Festival Napa Valley’s Patron Dinner at V. Sattui Winery.

The vibe of Festival Napa Valley’s Patron Dinner at V. Sattui Winery on July 17 was pure, palpable magic: All twinkle lights and warm summer air reminiscent of a romantic Italian evening. The energy was amplified by a live performance from operatic tenor Francesco Demuro and an exquisite dinner by Michelin-starred chef Stefano Masanti (of northern Italy’s beloved restaurant Il Cantinone) and V. Sattui Director of Winemaking Brooks Painter. Owned by Dario Sattui, the picturesque property boasts more than 60 different wines, and warmly welcomed such patrons as Maria Manetti Shrem and Jan Shrem, as well as classical violinist Charlie Siem for the Patron Dinner event.

  • Stefano Masanti and Maria Manetti Shrem
  • Dario Sattui
Ryan and Crystal Waugh with Steve Rea
  • Kevin, Karen and Patrick Walker with Nora Levy
  • Gerret and Tatiana Copeland
Tags

Related Articles

The 2018 Breakthrough Prize

January 1, 2018

Having a White Tie Ball

January 1, 2018

20 Years of the Interfaith Breakfast

January 1, 2018

Stardust to Steel

January 1, 2018
Back to top button
Close