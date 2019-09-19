The atmosphere of Festival Napa Valley’s Patron Dinner at V. Sattui Winery.

The vibe of Festival Napa Valley’s Patron Dinner at V. Sattui Winery on July 17 was pure, palpable magic: All twinkle lights and warm summer air reminiscent of a romantic Italian evening. The energy was amplified by a live performance from operatic tenor Francesco Demuro and an exquisite dinner by Michelin-starred chef Stefano Masanti (of northern Italy’s beloved restaurant Il Cantinone) and V. Sattui Director of Winemaking Brooks Painter. Owned by Dario Sattui, the picturesque property boasts more than 60 different wines, and warmly welcomed such patrons as Maria Manetti Shrem and Jan Shrem, as well as classical violinist Charlie Siem for the Patron Dinner event.

Stefano Masanti and Maria Manetti Shrem

Dario Sattui

Ryan and Crystal Waugh with Steve Rea

Kevin , Karen and Patrick Walker with Nora Levy

Gerret and Tatiana Copeland