Anote Tong, Angelique Tompkins, J. Kalani English and George Jacob

Aquarium of the Bay called on environmental VIPs for its CEO Reception atop the Salesforce Tower on July 17, sharing its vision for an innovative Climate Resilience and Ocean Conservation Living Museum to come in San Francisco.

Anote Tong, the former president of Kiribati and veritable climate change champion, was a natural pick to give the keynote speech: The leader sparked the “migration with dignity” movement in his tiny Pacific nation, in preparation for the catastrophic consequences it will inevitably face due to sea-level rise. He also oversaw the creation of an award-winning marine park — the largest marine protected area in the world — which later became a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Hawaii State Sen. J. Kalani English, another outspoken climate change advocate, was also in attendance at the event, which opened with remarks by Salesforce’s Executive Vice President of Corporate Relations and Chief Impact Officer Suzanne DiBianca.

It wasn’t all plotting for an environmentally friendly future, though. A soulful performance by America’s Got Talent finalist Lawrence Beamen livened up the evening enjoyed by Bay.Org board members Angelique Tompkins and Harrison Dunning, among others.

Suzanne DiBianca

Caroline Love, Ben Davis and Dan Hodapp

John Lavine and Jacob

Lawrence Beamen