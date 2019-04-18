Art of Fire Gala Holds a Torch for Cancer Awareness

March 23

Sharleye Patton, Rachel Morello-Frosch and Joseph Carrillo

The San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation’s distinguished Art of Fire gala honored Jennifer Brokaw, Joseph Carrillo, Rachel Morello-Frosch, Sharyle Patton and Edward Stone with the White Helmet award for their dedication to raising cancer awareness among the community. The program also included new SFFD Chief Jeanine Nicholson, foundation president and founder Tony Stefani, Andrea Callen Porter and Jon Obermeyer, who addressed the crowd filled with other boldface names like Suzy Loftus, district attorney candidate; Mark Farrell, former SF mayor and supervisor; and former 49er Dennis Brown, among others. The event featured powerful photography by Dwayne Newton and Michael Mustacchi, and affecting paintings by Thomasina DeMaio — work which depicted firefighters’ intense energy and passion. Gala proceeds went to support the foundation’s mission of early cancer detection and prevention in active and retired firefighters.

Art of Fire gala

Tom O’Connor

Andrea Callen, Tom Brokaw, Jennifer Brokaw and Tony Stefani

Thomasina DeMaio

Dwayne Newton and Jeanine Nicholson

Liz and Mark Farrell

Pamela and Vincent Wells