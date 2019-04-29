Parties

Association of Auxiliaries’ Century of Service

Photos by Doug Peck

April 29, 2019
April 2

  • Brian Perronne, Mary Leonard and Harvey Cohen
  • Athena Tran

The Association of Auxiliaries for Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford held their annual luncheon gala, this time celebrating a century of service at the Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club. The luncheon invited a total of seven auxiliaries, spanning from San Francisco to San Jose, to celebrate the association’s rich history, including artifacts like a recognition letter from President Herbert Hoover. Some notable names in the crowd included Association of Auxiliaries President Nancy Larsson; Treasurer Patty Dwyer; Secretary Susan Lamkin; Communications Chair Angie Hollman; and Endowment Chair Donna Horwitz. Paul King, president and CEO of Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, was also in the building. “Our story is rich in history, and I am so proud to be here today and celebrate this momentous occasion with all of you,” said Larsson at the celebratory affair.

  • Paul King
  • Patty Dwyer, Susan Lamkin, Nancy Larsson, Angie Hollman and Donna Horwitz
