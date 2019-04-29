April 2

Brian Perronne, Mary Leonard and Harvey Cohen

Athena Tran

The Association of Auxiliaries for Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford held their annual luncheon gala, this time celebrating a century of service at the Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club. The luncheon invited a total of seven auxiliaries, spanning from San Francisco to San Jose, to celebrate the association’s rich history, including artifacts like a recognition letter from President Herbert Hoover. Some notable names in the crowd included Association of Auxiliaries President Nancy Larsson; Treasurer Patty Dwyer; Secretary Susan Lamkin; Communications Chair Angie Hollman; and Endowment Chair Donna Horwitz. Paul King, president and CEO of Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, was also in the building. “Our story is rich in history, and I am so proud to be here today and celebrate this momentous occasion with all of you,” said Larsson at the celebratory affair.



Paul King

Patty Dwyer, Susan Lamkin, Nancy Larsson, Angie Hollman and Donna Horwitz