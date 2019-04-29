Association of Auxiliaries’ Century of Service
Photos by Doug Peck
April 2
The Association of Auxiliaries for Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford held their annual luncheon gala, this time celebrating a century of service at the Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club. The luncheon invited a total of seven auxiliaries, spanning from San Francisco to San Jose, to celebrate the association’s rich history, including artifacts like a recognition letter from President Herbert Hoover. Some notable names in the crowd included Association of Auxiliaries President Nancy Larsson; Treasurer Patty Dwyer; Secretary Susan Lamkin; Communications Chair Angie Hollman; and Endowment Chair Donna Horwitz. Paul King, president and CEO of Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, was also in the building. “Our story is rich in history, and I am so proud to be here today and celebrate this momentous occasion with all of you,” said Larsson at the celebratory affair.