August Hall and Fifth Arrow Opening

Photos by Drew Altizer

July 6, 2018
    E-40
    Nate Valentine, Justin Roja, Scott Murphy, and Chad Donnelly
    Mark Farrell and Mike Brown
    Meghan Courtney, Audrey Hilbert and Ciara Peter

    After an extensive renovation, and much anticipation, the former Ruby Skye space was brought back to life by co-owners Scott Murphy, Nate Valentine, Chad Donnelly and Justin Roja. Located at the historic Native Sons of the West Building at 420 Mason Street in downtown SF, August Hall and Fifth Arrow display a new modernist style as well as top-dollar hospitality, breathing new life into the city’s storied music and entertainment scene. At the splashy launch party, legendary Bay Area rapper E-40 performed in front of 1,000 friends and family. Interim Mayor Mark Farrell was also on hand to give the team a certificate of honor.

