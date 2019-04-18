Parties

Barneys New York Foundation Supports Raphael House With a Glittering Event

Photos by Kimberly White for Getty Images

April 18, 2019
The Barneys New York Foundation hosted a glitzy cocktail party in honor of Raphael House, the family homeless shelter serving the City since 1971, at the store’s San Francisco location on O’Farrell Street. Some notable names at the buzzy shopping fundraiser? Susan Atherton, Judy Davies, Marc Slater and Erin Reeser. At the intimate affair, attendees perused Irene Neuwirth’s eponymous jewelry line which offered colorful statement pieces galore. The foundation was created in 2016 to support, what they call, the three main pillars of giving: human rights, education and the arts, of course.

  • Irene Neuwirth and Lorence Manansala
  • Jennifer McDonough and Marc Slater
Judy Davies, Marc Slater and Susan Atherton
  • Kelly Hernandez and Asti Khachatryan
  • Victoria Dade, Kate Smith and Tanya Rockefeller
