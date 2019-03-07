Palo Alto peeps can now “run, lift, fuel, shop” at the latest location.

On January 24, Barry’s Bootcamp fanatics traded their yoga pants and trainers for flashy black-carpet attire at the fitness center’s Stanford Shopping Center opening party. The fifth location in the Bay Area boasts an ample 4,500 square feet, state-of-the-art equipment and a fuel bar for those lunging their way to active wellness. In a night of indulgence, guests opted for cocktails, wine and canapes instead of the usual protein shakes and wheatgrass shots

Barry’s execs Adam Shane, Ali Nowell and Justin Roja know what it’s like to see hard work pay off — in and out of the gym.

Doug and Sheri Baer lounge in the studio’s signature low lighting.

Barry’s Bootcamp trainers Erica Stenz, whose energetic style has earned her the nickname “San Francisco’slittle firecracker,” and Tommy Stracke, whose dream Barry’s location would be in Key West — but for now, he’ll settle for the greater Bay Area.

Sharing a laugh, Janine Jimenez, Heather McDaniel (whose abs hurt either from laughing or lifting) and Nowell.