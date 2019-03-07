Parties
Barry’s Bootcamp Bash
Photos by Drew Altizer Photography
On January 24, Barry’s Bootcamp fanatics traded their yoga pants and trainers for flashy black-carpet attire at the fitness center’s Stanford Shopping Center opening party. The fifth location in the Bay Area boasts an ample 4,500 square feet, state-of-the-art equipment and a fuel bar for those lunging their way to active wellness. In a night of indulgence, guests opted for cocktails, wine and canapes instead of the usual protein shakes and wheatgrass shots