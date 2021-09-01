Beauty: Beauté-À-Porter

I often feel that some beauty-product packaging is just too magnificent to stay hidden inside our purses, and so do the major fashion houses. The industry power names that are already synonymous with some of the most coveted bags and shoes in the world are now leading the way in this season’s hottest trend: the beauty clutch. Inspired by the concept of interplay between fashion accessories and the realm of beauty, these fabulous and functional new releases will keep your on-the-go makeup needs on clutch control.

Valentino

The Go Clutch + Minirosso by Valentino Beauty is a genius fusion of innovative design and daring creativity. This sleek mini-clutch on a detachable chain houses a powder compact (including a mirror and an application brush) and a Minirosso lipstick that snaps securely into the case. The refillable face powder with a satiny finish and featherlight texture is available in six shades, as is the Minirosso lipstick, which can be purchased separately for alternating looks. The Go Clutch, in the gorgeous Valentino Rosso shade of red (a color chosen by Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli), is accented with a golden V logo and can be worn crossbody, so those makeup touch-ups while out and about are not only super stylish but also convenient.

Valentino Beauty Go Clutch + Minirosso, $235 | valentino-beauty.us

Yves Saint Laurent

The design of the Couture Colour Clutch Eyeshadow Palette by YSL Beauté pays homage to the house’s emblematic bags, with a recognizable golden YSL logo placed on the black chevron-quilted faux leather casing for runway meets glam rock. The first palette in the lineup celebrates Paris with a combination of 10 shades inspired by the City of Light. The variations of flattering pink-hued tones complemented by metallic silvers, tawny bronzes and opaque black serve as strong basics for daytime makeup, while shimmery yellow and matte purple add unexpected chic touches. “As for updating it for the evening,” advises YSL Beauté Global Beauty Director Tom Pecheux, “one thing we always forget about a palette is, you don’t just use the colors individually or in a pair or a trio; you can blend them, really mix the shades together and create something very interesting.”

YSL Beauté Couture Clutch Eyeshadow Palette in 1 Paris, $120 | yslbeautyus.com

Christian Louboutin

The red and black spiked clutches from the Abracadabra La Palette collection by Christian Louboutin Beauty reflect the same playful spirit and rebellious passion as the designer’s eponymous statement shoes. For a truly customized and sustainable beauty experience, these cases are refillable with the collection’s six makeup palettes, including the So Chick blush and highlighter combination. This versatile trio features a delicate rose-gold highlighter framed by two highly pigmented shades of blush, in intense pink and sparkling coral — to be used alone or blended together. Their silky texture glides on with a single stroke for an instant boost of radiance.

Christian Louboutin Beauty Rouge Louboutin La Palette refillable case, $78 | La Palette blush & highlighter refill in So Chick, $78 | us.christianlouboutin.com