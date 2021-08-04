Beauty: Body Beautiful

The best summertime body care that will get you beach, poolside and yacht ready.

Renew

One of the best releases of the season is the Diamond Well-Living collection by Natura Bissé — a line of eight products that elevate self-care with a fusion of exceptional ingredients and textures for a sensorial experience. The Body Scrub with exfoliating marine salt crystals, rice powder and grape seeds makes for an indulging start to any shower routine, revealing soft and supple skin. The Body Cream pampers with tamanu oil, fermented rice water and organic aloe vera for thirst-quenching nourishment. And the four Dry Oils are some of the highest quality I’ve tested — featuring truly dry (fast-absorbing and nongreasy) formulas that leave the skin hydrated and luminous. The Cryo-Gel is perfect for relaxing heavy feet and legs during travel, and lastly, the Warming Gel is ideal for melting away stress and tension in targeted areas. All products in the collection are unisex — with botanical scents that evoke a sense of balance, comfort and vitality.

Natura Bissé Diamond Well-Living The Body Scrub, $90 | naturabisse.com

Protect

Soleil Supérieur Body Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen PA++++ by RéVive combines the famous skin care expertise of brand founder Dr. Gregory Bays Brown and a high-performance sun care regimen in a single product. The lotion’s advanced UV defense system offers double protection: The SPF 50 shields the skin from UVB, while PA++++ provides the highest-available grade of protection against UVA, the rays responsible for premature aging. The nourishing antioxidant cocktail of vitamin E, L-carnosine and silybin helps neutralize free radicals, glycerin adds moisture, and biorenewal protein rejuvenates the skin. Some of my favorite features include the transparent coverage that looks ultra-flattering on the skin, its sleek packaging and the fact that the formula is ocean and reef safe.

RéVive Soleil Supérieur Body Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen PA++++, $165 | reviveskincare.com

Tone

For those who want to achieve a more refined silhouette, Sisley-Paris has designed Le Sculpteur Intensive Contouring Care, a skin-toning emulsion developed in partnership with a specialized team led by Professor Christophe Magnan of the University of Paris. The formula’s active ingredients — mandarin extract, andiroba oil, pink pepper oil, caffeine, cedrol and white ginger extract — combine to deliver anticellulite action day and night. Le Sculpteur’s weightless texture makes my skin feel silky-smooth and the subtle herbal fragrance of marjoram, lavender, sage and rosemary conjures a sensation of well-being.

Sisley-Paris Le Sculpteur Intensive Contouring Care, $250 | sisley-paris.com