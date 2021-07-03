Beauty: Chasing The Sun

Summer is in its zenith, and many of us crave the sun’s golden caress — warming the skin, relaxing muscles and imparting its resplendent energy.

Seductive Summer

Welcome to your own uninhibited terra incognita: A blazing encounter between sun and skin on a private island escape is the inspiration behind Soleil Brûlant, the latest expression in Tom Ford’s Soleil fragrance lineup. This fabulous scent opens with a bright burst of mandarin and bergamot warmed by spicy pink peppercorn, while alluring jasmine sambac, tuberose and orange flower create its floral heart. When it comes to the base notes, I have been a huge fan of the complexity of Tom Ford’s amber and oud blends over the years, and Soleil Brûlant is yet another magnificent masterpiece. Initially, amber is intertwined with black honey nectar, tonka bean and coffee arabica for a quick exhilarating gourmand shot, eventually transforming into the lasting euphoric smokiness of frankincense, vetiver and leather.

Tom Ford Soleil Brûlant Eau de Parfum – $895 for 250 ml (or $350 for a 50 ml bottle) | tomford.com

Golden Hour

La Prairie invites us to experience the majestic sunsets that crown the Swiss Alps. Specifically, that unforgettable moment when the last rays of the day illuminate the ancient mountain range with a glorious glow. To re-create the flattering luster in a skin care line that visibly evens out imperfections and imbues skin with vitality, La Prairie launched the Pure Gold collection. The formula’s innovative and exclusive Pure Gold Diffusion System works on the principle of “time-controlled release” — a staggered delivery of key replenishing ingredients that are attached to the gold particles, allowing steady and lasting revitalizing results and an immediate touch of radiance. The indulgent quick-absorbing texture combined with an exquisite scent concludes the beautiful sensorial journey into the golden hour.

La Prairie Pure Gold Radiance Concentrate – $850 | laprairie.com

Enchanted Desert

Ethereal play of light between the sun, sky and shifting sands is the essence of Dior’s Summer Dune makeup collection. Mesmerizing eye colors in earthy tones are enriched with light-catching copper and bronze hues, while a soft wash of pearlescent beige creates sultry nude lips. I am always drawn to carefree and versatile makeup solutions, so the balmy and hydrating Stick Glow blush sticks became one of my on-the-go favorites. “Stick Glow is a wonderful product,” notes Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior Makeup. “It produces a light, warm glow with shimmer that subtly and sensually highlights the décolleté, collarbones and high points of the face.” Two flattering shades — illuminating Golden Haze and dewy Pink Sirocco — deliver a sublime translucency to any complexion.

Dior Stick Glow in Shade 445 Golden Haze – $35 | dior.com