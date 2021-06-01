Beauty: Classic Evolution

Change can be a great thing, especially when it involves improvements and updates to beauty bestsellers. Let’s welcome these next-generation releases by companies that stay ahead of the scientific curve — and in tune with the elevated tastes of the modern consumer.

Vegan Excellence

Leave it to Professor Augustinus Bader to make the bestselling cream of his namesake brand even better. Released in 2018, The Rich Cream has risen to astronomical popularity thanks to the skin-repairing benefits of its patented TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), a natural cellular-renewal technology based on Bader’s research in stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. To further improve upon an already clean, efficient and sustainable product, the Augustinus Bader team went vegan. The DNA of The Rich Cream – Upgrade, released this year, remains unchanged and is still ignited by results-driven TFC8. However, the nonvegan lanolin and beeswax were removed, and moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing hydrolyzed rice protein were incorporated. I tested both versions and immediately noticed the improved texture, which instantly melts into the skin.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream – Upgrade, $265 for 1.7 fl. oz. | augustinusbader.com

Supercharged Boost

Back in 2005, Elizabeth Arden premiered Prevage, a cosmeceutical skin care line formulated with idebenone, a powerful bioengineered variation of the natural cellular antioxidant coenzyme Q10. This year, the brand updated the hero product with Prevage Anti-Aging Daily Serum 2.0. In addition to the free-radicalfighting advantages of idebenone, the renewed formula is enriched with 10 new ingredients — including vitamins C and E, hibiscus seed, and peony petal extract — that aim to protect skin against environmental aggressors, correct visible signs of aging and improve skin tone.

Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Daily Serum 2.0, $162 for 1.7 fl. oz. | elizabetharden.com

Heritage Reinterpreted

Guerlain revolutionized the makeup space by pioneering the first mainstream bronzing powder, Terracotta. The inspiration came after a desert trip in 1984, when the idea to replicate a carefree summer glow was born. Fast-forward to the present: Terracotta is a global beauty sensation — with one powder sold every 30 seconds worldwide, according to the company’s latest statistics. The name itself is synonymous with a natural sun-kissed complexion. The year 2021 has brought a core update to the formulation of this legendary product that, incidentally, was my very first bronzing powder. Terracotta continues to impart a gorgeous healthy glow, but now boasts a blend of ingredients that are 96 percent naturally derived, complete with mineral pigments, luminescent shimmers and nourishing argan oil from Morocco.

Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder (available in six shades), $56 | guerlain.com