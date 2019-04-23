Beauty pros and cosmetics aficionados alike all agree that, in makeup, the foundation is the most important component — and making the right product choice determines the success of your look. As savvy consumers, these days we are not satisfied with just a simple color match. Instead, we seek formulas that offer the synergy of natural coverage and transformative skincare benefits. Here are the top 3:

Crème de la Crème.Serge Lutens’ Spectral Foundation is the most luxurious cream formula on the market. Its silky texture glides on your skin feather-like, creating a flawless velvety finish. Argan oil infusion adds extra comfort. Combine it with the brand’s concealer palette to get yourself covered from daily grind to decadent galas. Serge Lutens Beauté Spectral Cream Foundation, $175 (pictured), Une Bonne Correction Concealer Palette, $170 (not pictured); Barneys New York San Francisco, 77 O’Farrell Street, 415-268-3500.

Cushy Life. The best cushion foundation of the season goes to La Mer’s latest: The Luminous Lifting Cushion. Enhanced with the healing hydration of Dr. Huber’s Miracle Broth, SPF 20 and color capsule technology, this perfect travel companion creates that summertime luminosity that we all crave. La Mer The Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20, $120; cremedelamer.com.

Your BFF (Best Fluid Foundation). If you are a fan of fluid foundations, then Sisley’s Sisleÿa Le Teint is your choice. This advanced anti-aging formula is intensified with a range of active ingredients from Persian acacia to soy peptide extracts. Its weight-less soft texture creates a smooth all-day-lasting makeup application. Sisley Sisleÿa Le Teint Foundation,$170; sisley-paris.com.