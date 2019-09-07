For all the enchantment and culinary pleasure that wine country provides, one very special — and unexpected — gift is the grape’s contribution to some of the world’s most prestigious beauty products.

Precious Harvest: Grape Pearls by The House of Oud captures the true essence of the wine country. It’s made from the finest ingredients and creates a beautiful olfactory symphony. The effect is complex, delicious and magical. The exquisite bouquet opens up with velvety notes of morning flowers and frozen blueberries, then transforms into a mix of sun-warmed grapes surrounded by roses; a mouthwatering waft of coffee beans adds to the scent experience, which finishes with a heady flourish of amber, vanilla, musk and oud. Grape Pearls is a true masterpiece of perfumery; the vessel that houses this precious liquid is one of the most beautiful perfume bottles I’ve ever seen. The bottle’s distinctive sculpted top-down design is reminiscent of a polished stone, and each is hand-glazed by a special marbling process so that no two are alike. It’s a fabulous gift for the connoisseur who loves the finer things in life, whether it’s perfume, wine or art. The House of Oud Grape Pearls Eau De Parfum, $220 for 75 ml; thoo.it

The Power of Grapes: In the beauty world, the brand Caudalie is famous for pioneering the use of grape-based ingredients in skin care and popularizing the ancient plant’s potent anti-aging benefits. Caudalie was the first company to offer stabilized Polyphenols (grape seed extracts), which are known to contain some of the most powerful antioxidants in the botanical world. Twenty-five years ago, founders Mathilde and Bertrand Thomas, who have winemaking roots, teamed up with Joseph Vercauteren, a professor of pharmacognosy (the study of medicine derived from plants) at the University of Montpellier in France; since then, they’ve poured immense effort into the use of a variety of natural ingredients, such as Resveratrol (extracted from grapevine stalks) and Viniferine (a grapevine sap extract). Their latest discovery is the patented complex Vinergy, one of the powerful ingredients in The Serum from Caudalie’s Premier Cru collection. The product effectively tackles skin aging and was developed in collaboration with Harvard’s longevity expert Dr. David Sinclair. Caudalie Premier Cru The Serum, $150; us.caudalie.com.