With Mother’s Day fast approaching, high-end perfumeries offer new and creative solutions for impressive gift-giving. I’ve handpicked these unique rose-inspired fragrances that will make a thoughtful match to distinct personalities, tastes and joies de vivre — the choice is yours!

CLASSIC. Frédéric Malle’s Une Rose is a poem dedicated to the flower itself, exuding Turkish rose absolute. Sumptuous rose is enriched by black truffle, punctuated by geranium, and warmed by dark woods. Refined and sophisticated, this day-to-night perfume is for the woman who has everything under control.

Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle Une Rose by Edouard Fléchier, $390 for 100 ml; Barneys New York San Francisco, 77 O’Farrell Street, 415-268-3500.

ENIGMATIC. French Leather by Memo Paris delivers a beautiful olfactory journey, much like an unexpected adventure that eclipses expectations. Rose water and lime essences open to an underlying suede notes. Elegant and alluring, the wearer of this perfume knows that she is a mystery and prefers to keep it that way.

MEMO Paris French Leather Eaude Parfum, $295 for 75 ml; Neiman Marcus San Francisco, 150 StocktonStreet, 415-362-3900.

NEW AGE. Inspired by modern-day alchemy, Hermetica Rosefire Eau de Parfum combines floral notes of rose absolute and violet, accentuated by the aromatically oriental tone of davana essence. Uplifting and happy in its nature, this innovative fragrance is reminiscent of a sweet taste of rosewater in the Turkish delight lokum on a perfect summer afternoon.

Hermetica Rosefire Eau de Parfum, $195 for 100 ml; Bloomingdale’s San Francisco,845 Market Street, 415-856-5300