Beauty Must Haves: Holiday Yin and Yang

2020 has been quite interesting — a year of challenges, but also a year of discovering beauty and harmony by looking within and staying true to one’s values and priorities, focusing on the bigger picture and gaining new perspective. We also can be confident that just like yin and yang in Eastern philosophy — the opposing forces that complement each other — dissonance will ultimately be followed by reinvention and equilibrium. This holiday season, the best beauty collections seem to echo the aforementioned universal equation of balance: On one hand, there is the warm richness of gold intensified by red and amber tones; on the other, we have the alluring sophistication of platinum refined by sublime amethyst and holographic icy hues. Each year, I choose and highlight the most notable pieces for beauty gift shopping — from the advanced skin care formulas that reignite youthful appearance to highly collectible, limited edition magnificent makeup releases and sublime perfumes that evoke enigma and lift the spirits. Here is your 2020 gift guide to everything beautiful.

The Harmonist Glory Parfum, $336 for 1.7 oz, and Sun Force Parfum, $336 for 1.7 oz; theharmonist.com

La Prairie Platinum Rare Haute-Rejuvenation Cream $1,525 for 1.7 oz; laprairie.com

Tom Ford Soleil Neige Eau de Parfum, $340 for 3.4 oz; tomford.com

Chantecaille Radiance Elixir, $210 for 1.01 oz; chantecaille.com

Sisley-Paris Velvet Nourishing Body Cream With Saffron Flowers, $150 for 6.7 oz; sisley-paris.com

Lancôme La Rose Highlighter / Crystal Rose Holiday Collection, $49.50; lancome-usa.com

Kilian Angels’ Share Eau de Parfum $195 for 1.7 oz; bykilian.com

Yves Saint Laurent Beauté Couture Palette / Dress Me Wild Holiday Collection, $120; yslbeautyus.com

Guerlain Météorites Pearls IIluminating Powder / Golden Bee Holiday Collection, $64; guerlain.com

Chanel Longwear Powder Eyeshadow / Les Chaînes d’Or de Chanel Holiday Collection in Shade 925 Or Antique, $36; chanel.com

Dior Diorific Vernis Nail Lacquer / Golden Nights Holiday Collection in Shade 767 Red Wonders, $29; dior.com