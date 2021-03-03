Beauty: In Full Bloom

The latest trend in beauty draws inspiration from the breathtaking splendor of blossoming spring flowers. The best new releases in makeup, skin care and perfumery take us on an unforgettable journey through this luscious fairyland.

Alpine Meadows

The visionary approach to skin care developed by Clarins Laboratories aims to balance and maintain the skin’s natural microbiota — normal levels of bacteria in healthy skin — which are unique to each individual. Clarins has created a new cleansing collection featuring a trio of toners and a micellar water that contain the brand’s exclusive Microbiote Complex, a rebalancing blend of organic saffron flower polyphenols and marine-based prebiome that comforts and protects the skin. Spring must-have: Soothing Toning Lotion is formulated with purple coneflower and organic chamomile extracts and is suitable for even the most sensitive skin.

Clarins Soothing Toning Lotion, $27 for 6.7 fl.oz.; clarinsusa.com

Vivid Bouquet

This season, Chanel’s Lucia Pica elegantly interprets the realm of flowers with Les Fleurs de Chanel, a dreamy collection inspired by peonies, irises, anthuriums, pansies, carnations, sweet peas and, of course, Gabrielle Chanel’s favorite: camellias. Just like the warm sun rays that softly filter through freshly opened shimmering petals, the flattering color palette centers on a delicate and radiant complexion, enhanced by warm and earthy undertones on the eyes, which are juxtaposed with exquisite intense reds for the lips and nails. Spring must-have: Fleurs de Printemps Duo brings a refined glow to the face with its luminous coral blush and a satiny peach highlighter.

Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Blush and Highlighter Duo, $70; chanel.com

Solar Florals

Jo Malone London celebrates spring with the tropical Blossoms collection consisting of four fragrances, a body mist and a diffuser. Two new additions that highlight the exotic beauty of the Hawaiian hibiscus flower join the colorful lineup — the uplifting Yellow Hibiscus Cologne and voluptuous Red Hibiscus Cologne Intense. Spring must-have: Light and vibrant, Yellow Hibiscus Cologne opens with top notes of sparkling juicy lime and a subtly tangy fresh floral accord reminiscent of hibiscus tea infusion. At its heart is rose complemented by jasmine sambac, while white musk and benzoin bring longevity to the florals at the base.

Jo Malone London Yellow Hibiscus Cologne, $144 for 100 ml; jomalone.com