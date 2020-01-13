What is your New Year’s resolution? Mine is to be a better human being. Year after year, my goal is always the same: Make a conscious effort, push hard every day, and see where it takes me. Take actions that get me closer to my objective, and steps that move me in the right direction. In 2020, I feel like exploring more of the “clean beauty” sector that features products free of harmful ingredients such asphthalates, sulfates and parabens. The best way to put it: Good for you, good for the world. Let’s look into some outstanding — and ethical — beauty brands that walk the talk.

‘Uncompromising Beauty for Uncompromising Women’

That’s the philosophy behind the Tata Harper skincare line. And it shines throughout all the brand’s products — from 100 percent natural formulations of the highest standards to elegant recyclable glass packaging. The Elixir Vitae boasts a combination of 72 high-performance ingredients, giving many conventional luxury serums a run for their money. I like its instant smoothing, plumping and youthful skin glow effect, plus its beautiful smell of orange blossom evokes a sense of well-being. Tata Harper Elixir Vitae, $450; tataharperskincare.com

Color Craving

If you’d like a proper introduction to clean makeup, I can’t think of a brand more perfect than Ilia Beauty. Definitely try the brand’s new eye color products: Thanks to the Clean Line Liquid Liner, drawing a cat eye is a breeze.The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette, meanwhile, allows for a smooth application, and the Clean Line Gel Liner has one of the best formulas on the market, gliding and blending super easily, with a great, rich pigment and staying power.The travel-friendly no-fuss packaging is an extra bonus. Ilia Beauty Clean Line Gel Liner in Twilight, $26; iliabeauty.com

Clean Fix

When it comes to haircare, it’s more difficult to find products that fall into the category of being both clean and effective, but there are companies striving for such excellence. Take SEEN, a brand developed by Harvard-trained dermatologist Dr. Iris Rubin. After Rubin realized that many existing hair products were comedogenic, aka pore-clogging, and that even rinsed off could still cause breakouts, she created a shampoo substituting plant-derived alternatives to breakout-inducing materials. SEEN Skin Caring Shampoo, $29; helloseen.com