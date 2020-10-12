Beauty Must Haves: Legs for Miles

It’s a well-known fact: If you want toned and beautiful legs at any age, you should run regularly. A good outdoor run works nearly every muscle in your body and clears your mind. Running in the fresh air is the only form of exercise that can be done anywhere. No special equipment or planning — just put on your sneakers and go. When gyms closed and my mega-calorie-burning cardio classes were canceled, I simply doubled my weekly running miles to stay in shape. Fortunately, the San Francisco Bay Area is perfect for great runs, with some of the most beautiful places in the world right in our backyard. We have “see and be seen” Crissy Field with unparalleled vistas of the Golden Gate Bridge; the secluded trails of the Marin Headlands, with air so oxygenated from the ancient redwood canopy you can smell it on your skin for hours; and, of course, the picturesque paths of Golden Gate Park, where you can say hello to the bison. Here are a few great finds to complement the journey.

Run On Clouds

The Swiss-designed On shoes are ultralightweight and super stylish, and will completely upgrade your running life. Thanks to the revolutionary Cloud Tec cushioning technology, each pair adapts to your individual running motion. The smart shoe finder section on the brand’s website will help you find your perfect match — such as the Cloud X for remixed workouts or the made-for-speed Cloud boom (my personal favorite), both of which come in men’s and women’s sizes. On CloudX in Silver/Almond (pictured), $139.99; Cloudboom, $199.99; on-running.com

A Flash to Your Dash

Running should feel comfortable and fun, and the German brand Falke — famous for producing fine-quality hosiery and socks since 1895 — understands this like no other. Falke’s Cool Kick Sneaker Socks are designed with a multitude of features that create optimal performance (moisture-wicking fabric, cushioned sole and extended heel tab), and they come in an irresistible array of bright colors. Falke Cool Kick Sneaker Socks in Flash Orange, $14; selfridges.com

Sensation of Lightness

A must-have for every runner is Susanne Kaufmann’s Mineral Body Lotion, which combines the healing properties of mineral salts, plant ingredients and natural oils. The salts included in Kaufmann’s formula, known as Schuessler tissue salts, aim to provide essential minerals the body needs for repair and maintenance. Massage this luxurious cream into the skin to alleviate muscle fatigue and boost cell metabolism. Susanne Kaufmann Mineral Body Lotion, $154; skinbiologique.com