Doctor-founded skincare brands deliver advanced results, backed by professional authority and scientific research. These are my top picks for products you’ll want to use forever.

Augustinus Bader: The man behind his namesake brand is a professor of applied stem cell biology and cell technology at the University of Leipzig,and one of the world’s leading experts inregenerative medicine and tissue engineering. His ground-breaking achievements in the field of stem cell science have inspired a revolutionary skincare routine. Two products, The Cream and The Rich Cream, owe their transformative properties to the proprietary Trigger Factor Complex (TFC8), a combination of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesized molecules naturally found in skin. Augustinus Bader The Cream, $265 for 50 ml; augustinusbader.com

Instytutum: For her luxe skincare brand, Dr. Nataliia Derkach, a high-level pharmaceutical executive in Ukraine, partnered with a prestigious Swiss lab boasting a team of innovative veteran scientists. The brand’s Flawless Pads are presoaked with a cocktail of resurfacing acids that visibly improve skin tone and texture. Instytutum Flawless Pads, $79; instytutum.com

RéVive: RéVive is a luxury skincare line developed by plastic surgeon Dr. Gregory Brown. He realized that many of his patients requesting invasive cosmetic procedures really just needed to rejuvenate lackluster skin — and no surgery could accomplish that goal. The cornerstone of all RéVive products is Bio Renewal Technology, a collection of bio-engineered proteins incorporating Nobel Prize–winning science. The new Brightening Moisture Mask revives the skin with an infusion of vitamin C and ATP, oradenosine triphosphate, an organic chemical that boosts cellular energy production. RéVive Masque deRadiance Brightening Moisture Mask,$150; reviveskincare.com