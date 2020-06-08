Beauty Must Haves: Sparks of Happiness

The beauty world is always a source for instant gratification, and this month’s handpicked discoveries will cheer the spirits and boost the mood.

Olfactory Heritage

Lancôme’s relaunch of Peut-Être, a majestic fragrance from its rich past, is a fabulous new release in haute perfumery. It was originally composed in 1937 by Armand Petitjean, the company’s founding perfumer, and Natalie Lorson designed the modern version — it remains as addictive and voluptuous as ever. The sublime bouquet evokes a French garden in late May, when the first roses are in bloom — the glorious scent of Damascena rose, complemented by jasmine, is warmed up by soft, powdery musk and balanced by amber notes. Maison Lancôme Peut-Étre Eau De Parfum, $245; lancome-usa.com

Science + Nature

Any true skincare connoisseur should put the name Macrene Actives on her radar. The renowned, Harvard-educated dermatologist Dr. Macrene Alexiades founded the brand, having been inspired by Nobel Prize-winning research on DNA repair molecules that restore skin. Each extraordinary product is packed with a patented mix of highly active, plant-derived ingredients that deliver visible results and address overall skin health — from smoothing texture and reducing fine lines to maintaining pH balance and hydration. Macrene Actives High Performance Face Cream, $335 for 1.7 oz; macreneactives.com

Bodycare BFF

Mothers-to-be will appreciate Clarins’ new Body Partner, a silky-soft cream that targets stretch marks caused by pregnancy and weight fluctuations. At the core of this invention is the label’s exclusive PhytoStretchComplex, a potent mix of Centella Asiatica and Organic Green Banana extracts that stimulates skin elasticity and flexibility. If you’re not expecting, or don’t have stretch marks: This instantly absorbed, nongreasy, fragrance-free and colorant-free formula remains a fantastic solution for daily use, as it’s a holistic substitute for any regular body or hand cream. Clarins Body Partner, $60; clarinsusa.com