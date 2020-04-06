Beauty Must Haves: Spring Revival

I’ve always been a huge proponent of a very natural, graceful, almost “no-makeup” everyday look — the kind that allows women’s individuality, personality and confidence to shine through. Starting with a luminous canvas — healthy and radiant skin — is a must. For a glow that’s refreshed and illuminated from within, put these new skincare releases on your radar this season.

Lighten Up

The best eye cream this season is White Caviar Eye Extraordinaire by La Prairie. In order to achieve firm, younger-looking skin, the elixir takes inspiration from the way an eye’s three-dimensional architecture reflects the light. The illuminating molecule Lumidose — an inhibitor of tyrosinase, the enzyme responsible for the formation of melanin — intensely targets unflattering spectral disturbances (such as gray and brown), and optimizes the reflection of light from the skin. Golden Caviar extract increases collagen production, and the brand’s exclusive Cellular Complex boosts skin’s vitality. La Prairie White Caviar Eye Extraordinaire Eye Cream, $550; laprairie.com

Shape Up

For a breakthrough serum, head to YSL Beauty. The brand’s Y Shape Serum from its Pure Shots collection fights skin sagginess and achieves amore defined and chiseled face with a unique synergy of nature and science — a combination of Barbary Fig and powerful peptide technology. I like the serum’s light, quick-absorbing texture and its instantly lifting and firming effect. An added bonus is the YSL’s nod to sustainability: the refills are available for each Pure Shots serum to curb plastic waste. YSL Beauty Pure Shots Y Shape Firming Serum, $88; yslbeautyus.com

Re-Energize

The face cream of the season is a classic remastered — meet the fourth generation of Guerlain’s Orchidée Impériale The Cream. The science behind its innovative formula is the brand’s new technology, which is based on a star orchid flower and involves Factor HIF-1 Alpha, a natural regulator of cell respiration. It improves skin’s regenerative properties and “breathability.” I love the cream’s richly luxurious yet lightweight texture as well as its subtle, sophisticated glow that shines with each application, thanks to the reflective properties of the added diamond powder. Guerlain Orchidée Impériale The Cream, $460, neimanmarcus.com