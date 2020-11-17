Beauty Must Haves: Windows Of Your Soul

Face masks and video conferencing have brought new attention to the eyes. We all seem to be reading expressions and emotions from every gaze in our daily interactions. Additional blue-light exposure, now more than ever, also has us looking for some extra TLC. Here is your practical guide to fabulous eye essentials for beauty and relaxation.

In Focus

To achieve professional-quality eye makeup results with expert proficiency, turn to the new eye shadow gradation palettes from Clarins. Each consists of four harmonious colors and finishes (velvet, satin, foil and metallic) masterly matched for a seamless gradient transition to create enhanced dimension. This formula is enriched with natural bamboo powder and fuses together the benefits of primer and eyeshadow, resulting in an ideal mix for smooth application, crease-free texture and long-lasting wear. Six palette options complement all unique eye colors and occasions. Clarins 4-Color Eyeshadow Palette in 02 Rosewood Gradation, $42; clarinsusa.com

Bright Outlook

For an even skin tone under the eyes, borrow from the boys — Boy de Chanel, to be exact — an ultrachic minimalistic collection for guys that any girl can use. The creamy concealer stick, thanks to cellulose powder in its formula, glides and blends with weightless ease. Eight shades offer perfect color matching. The payoff is a subtle finish, natural-looking complexion and well-rested look. I like the collection’s discreet, streamlined package design, making it an elegant addition to anyone’s vanity counter. Chanel Boy de Chanel Concealer in 40 Medium, $45; chanel.com

Zoom Out

Give your tired eyes some well-deserved rest and slip on Crane & Canopy’s silk sleep mask. It is exquisitely crafted from pure mulberry silk of the highest grade (long fiber, 22 momme) that feels featherlight and soft over your eyes. This mask effectively blocks out light, encouraging a restful night’s sleep — or that much-needed WFH power nap — while protecting the delicate skin around the eyes from forming friction wrinkles. Choose from four sophisticated color combinations. Crane & Canopy Silk Sleep Mask in silver, $39; craneandcanopy.com