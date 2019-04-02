Celebrated for its impermeability to corrosion and hypoallergenic qualities, it’s no surprise that platinum has made its way into the beauty industry. Research shows that this exclusive metal helps skin and hair to absorb essential substances, assists in maintaining electrical balance, increases hydration, and delivers revitalizing and antiaging properties. Platinum, brilliant and refined, will undeniably propel your beauty routine to the next level.

Haute Rejuvenation: La Prairie’s Platinum Rare Collection is enriched with a proprietary Platinum Peptide and powerful ingredients that support skin’s detoxifying mechanisms.This decadent essence-in-lotion glides on the skin effortlessly to begin its transformative work in refining the texture, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, and improving elasticity. La Prairie Platinum Rare Cellular Life-Lotion, $655; laprairie.com

Precious Hair: Miriam Quevedo’s Platinum & Diamonds Luxurious Hair collection’s ingredients are unrivaled by any other haircare line and packed with precious platinum and diamond powders, caviar, orchid, thermal water, organic argan oil, organic acai and goji extracts — to name just a few. All products work in unison to restore hair volume, add irresistible silkiness and create soft radiant luster. Miriam Quevedo Platinum & Diamonds Luxurious Hair Serum, $65 (pictured), Shampoo, $50and Mask, $60 (not pictured); miriamquevedo.com

Hello, Handsome! Nurse Jamie’s EGF Platinum 7 for Men Daily Moisturizer is supercharged with seven key actives to provide essential aging protection all day long. Platinum and gold restore skin’s electrical balance and help guide nutrients into the skin. EGF and plant stem cells help fight visible signs of aging:shea butter soothes skin after shaving. Nurse Jamie EGF Platinum 7 Face +Neck Daily Moisturizer For Men, $198; nursejamie.com