Beauty: Queen of The Flowers

Roses have been a symbol of eternal love for centuries. In preference to giving the proverbial Valentine’s Day dozen, haute perfumery offers impressive gift options that won’t fade over time — be it the essence of hundreds of roses in one bottle, extraordinary blooms sourced from faraway locales or fantastic packaging that delivers the message of luck and love.

Field of Roses

An unforgettable top note of Turkish rose opens the magnificent composition of Portrait of a Lady by Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle — and it takes 400 precious flowers to create each 100-milliliter perfume bottle. The bouquet becomes gradually enveloped by the tantalizing warmth of black currant, raspberry and clove, while elegant notes of patchouli, sandalwood and frankincense at its base create a lasting impression. It is no surprise that Portrait of a Lady was chosen as one of seven perfumes featured in a collectible 20th anniversary bottle that commemorates the brand’s illustrious and daring journey in the world of perfumery.

Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady by Dominique Ropion 20th Anniversary Edition, $390 for 100 ml; fredericmalle.com

Ode to the Rose

A perfume for the true rose fragrance purist, Rose de Grasse by Aerin presents an exquisite fusion of three precious ingredients. At the soul of the blend is opulent Rosa centifolia from the South of France, famous for its hundred-petal blooms and quintessential lush floral scent. This noble and rare elixir is artfully intertwined with sensual Rose Otto Bulgarian and velvety rose absolute. The result is a harmonious and contemporary fragrance, radiantly vibrant and mysterious at the same time. The clean lines of the translucent porcelain-like bottle are adorned with a golden braided cap to further underscore the feminine and modern aesthetic of the brand’s founder, Aerin Lauder.

Aerin Rose de Grasse Parfum Spray, $335 for 3.4 oz; aerin.com

Lucky Roses

Maneki Neko, the traditional Japanese figurine of a beckoning cat, is believed to bring its owner good fortune. So it’s no wonder the adorable and slightly mischievous rendition of the luck-ushering feline graces the new Loubidoo perfume bottle by Christian Louboutin. The charming fruity-floral fragrance composition features top notes of fresh strawberries, transforming into sparkling rose accord at its heart, while woodsy cedar at its base adds depth. The passionate red shade of the eye-catching glass bottle is reminiscent of a dazzling gemstone and pays homage to the brand’s signature lacquered soles.

Christian Louboutin Loubidoo Eau De Parfum, $300 for 90 ml; us.christianlouboutin.com