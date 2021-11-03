Beauty: The Eyes Have It

Whether it was actually William Shakespeare, the philosopher Cicero or Leonardo da Vinci who first expressed the idea that “the eyes are the window to your soul,” one thing is for certain — your eyes can convey plenty. Dark circles indicate you’re probably over-tired and need more sleep. Deep crow’s feet and lines can make you look older than your actual years. And, when the area around your eyes appears bright and glowing, it can signal that you’re well-rested and healthy. In an effort to stay on the more flattering side of the spectrum, try one of these gold standard eye treatments.

Revive

The ultra-rich LXP Ultimate Revival Eye Cream from SK-II has been formulated with the brand’s highest concentrated Pitera — its signature ingredient that’s been condensed for purity — to smooth and enrich the skin and nourish the area around the eye. While it improves overall firmness by boosting moisture, it also reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and enhances radiance by brightening dark circles. Use it in the morning and at night. For even better results, pair it with SK-II’s deep penetrating LXP Ultimate Revival Serum and LXP Ultimate Revival Moisturizer.

SK-II LXP Ultimate Revival Eye Cream, $195 | sk-ii.com

Relieve

Ideal for crow’s feet and under-eye lines, Estée Lauder’s Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Eye Serum has been designed to reveal a brighter, tighter “sculpted eye look” in as little as two weeks. The secret ingredient — an exclusive Black Diamond Truffle Extract — is a lightweight serum that’s absorbed quickly. When applied by massaging it into the skin with the accompanying cooling Sculpted Ceramic Eye Wand, you’ll begin to experience instant, visible depuffing.

Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Eye Serum, $180 | esteelauder.com

Renew

Wander Beauty’s gold foil Baggage Claim Eye Masks have won multiple anti-aging and beauty awards for their ability to brighten, hydrate and visibly reduce under-eye puffiness. These “7-in-1 Multitasking Eye Masks” use calendula extract to de-puff, camu camu extract to brighten, hyaluronic acid to hydrate and aloe leaf extract to cool — all for maximum results. Available in either yellow or rose gold, each box includes six individually packaged single-use pairs. Fans of the eye masks include Hailey Bieber, Kerry Washington, Billy Porter, Emma Roberts and Keke Palmer.

Wander Beauty Baggage Eye Masks, $25 | wanderbeauty.com