As I look through the multitude of new beauty product releases, I ask myself a question: “How can one stand out in such a highly competitive marketplace?” My choices are brands that constantly keep ahead of the curve and invest in innovative packaging, advanced formulas and artful presentation.

Art and Science. La Prairie’s products are a visual and sensory feast, a fusion of research and poetry. Two new additions to the Skin Caviar line –Powder Foundation and Loose Powder — continue the brand’s quest for excellence. Caviar extract is combined with an advanced blend of pigments fora lifting effect and cashmere-soft finish. Elegant cobalt-blue compacts pay homage to the purity of the Bauhaus aesthetic, a key influence in the brand’s design. La Prairie Skin Caviar Powder Foundation, $220, Loose Powder (not pictured), $220. laprairie.com

Form and Function. I’ve always liked the idea of a long-wear lip tint for busy days, but I found that most existing formulas were lackluster, sticky and tricky to apply. YSL Beauté’s new water stain checks all the boxes — intense gloss, brilliant color, plus a lightweight and non-sticky finish. Its unique pointy wave-shaped applicator scoops just the right amount of product and places it with the utmost precision. Yves Saint Laurent Beauté Vernis A Levres Water Stain, $37. yslbeautyus.com

Creativity and Versatility. Shaped as a beautiful orchid inlay, Sisley’s L’Orchidée is the prettiest blush of the season; it instantly reminds me of Hawaiian vacations and evokes a carefree aloha mood. The solid “petals” act as a matte blush, the marbled ones add a light-catching shimmer, and the background is a pearlescent highlighter. This trio enhances the complexion with a luminous sheer tint, and it’s easy to apply and endlessly adjustable. Sisley L’Orchidée Highlighting Blush in Coral, $110. sisley-paris.com