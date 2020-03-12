Big Hearts in SF

Hearts in SF is just one big love fest, innit?

Held a day before Valentine’s Day at Oracle Park, this year’s extravaganza boasted live music, new Hearts in San Francisco public art installations to behold and an electrifying atmosphere, all in support of the mental health programming at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Co-chaired by Schuyler Hudak, Lionel C. Johnson and Andrew McCollum, with honorary chair Lisa Stone Pritzker, the event was a feast for the eyes — a veritable playground of neon and vibrant color, attracting boldface names who dressed for the occasion.

Mayor London Breed rocked V-Day red. Meanwhile, Pritzker and Hudak wore pink, and Willie Brown went with a delightful plaid coat to match his wine-colored tie.

Other movers, shakers and politicos in the crowd: Libby Schaaf, Art Agnos, Frank Jordan, Dan Bernal, Jim Lazarus, Scott Weiner, Judy Guggenhime and Susan Ehrlich, among many others.

Hearts in SF honored a handful of luminaries with its Leaders With Heart Award, including the hospital’s deputy director of the department of psychiatry, Dr. Mark Leary, who was lauded for his caring nature and deep knowledge.

“I have to tell you — I look forward to this Hearts event every Valentine’s Day,” Leary said during his acceptance speech, which touched on the mental health and homelessness crisis in the City .“As someone who works at San Francisco General, it’s just so inspiring and energizing to feel the spirit of San Francisco here.”

Pam Baer, San Francisco General Hospital Foundation’s lifetime director and co-founder of the event, took the stage to posthumously present the award to Bernard Tyson, the CEO of Kaiser Permanente who died last November and was a steadfast supporter of the foundation’s work. His poised wife, Denise Bradley-Tyson, accepted the accolade on his behalf.

“[Bernard] was an amazing mentor to me and many, many others,” Baer said to the crowd. “He created action through experience, through wisdom and always with a sense of humor.”

Onstage, Bradley-Tyson continued singing Bernard’s praises.

“Bernard truly did try to find a beautiful moment in each and every day that he lived, despite all the pressures that he had in his life,” she said of her husband. “I think again that this truly will be one of the beautiful moments, and that he’s smiling from above in terms of you guys taking a moment to give him recognition for the work he so tirelessly led.”

There wasn’t a dry eye — or closed heart — in SF.

We Heart These …