Big Picnic Concertgoers ‘Twist and Shout’

The atmosphere at Stern Grove Festival’s Big Picnic, starring The Isley Brothers.

The Isley Brothers’ “Voyage to Atlantis” — aka San Francisco, you know the theory — culminated in a packed performance at The Big Picnic, the final con-cert and fundraiser for Stern Grove Festival’s 82nd season

Hosted by Liam Mayclem and co-chaired by Sakurako and Bill Fisher, Ken McNeely, and Connie and Bill Ring, the event raked in $600,000 in support of Stern Grove’s accessible music and education programs, and served as a farewell for outgoing Stern Grove Chairman and CEO Doug Goldman. Goldman has held the title for the last 24 years and is the fourth generation in his family to do so; in celebration, Mayor London Breed took the stage to officially declare it Doug Goldman Day. Not a bad sendoff!

Stern Grove’s 82nd season featured such diverse acts as hip-hop trio Digable Planets, English rockers Psychedelic Furs (“Love My Way,” anyone?) to indie darling Mitski and the San Francisco Symphony. But it was the Isley Brothers that drew big, boldface names to season finale, including Denise Bradley-Tyson; Lisa, Jason and Matthew Goldman; Emily and Phil Ginsburg; Lori Corley and Chris Schumacher.

The Ginsburgs, Jason Goldman, Fisher and Matthew Goldman soak in sun.

Mayor Breed officially declared “Doug Goldman Day” in Goldman’s honor.

We’re not exactly sure what’s happening here, Eleanor and David Myers, but we’re into it.

McNeely, Lisa Goldman (who did not get the fedora memo) and Bradley-Tyson.

Mayclem’s spritz-sipping style? Pinky up, naturally.

Perfect summer looks brought to you by Corley and Schumacher.