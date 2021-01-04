Brave Shades of Blue

“Oh, she’s brave,” McCaffrey Design Group principal Katie McCaffrey recalls of the first meeting with her 30-something client, whose high-tech career hadn’t slowed down her fun-loving fashion and decor choices one bit. “She’s going to make some bold decisions.” Indeed, she did, especially when it came time to largely gut and re-envision her Mission District condo — in the heart of an area brimming with immersive art, vibrant culture and a healthy dose of hip.

One of the very first decisions the home-owner made was to go with the “little blue Cornue” in the kitchen, says McCaffrey. The kitchen was designed in collaboration with senior designer Courtney Ferry and redone by Jeff Brown of Jeff Brown Construction, who also delivered on McCaffrey’s reimagining of the home’s outdoor space, now complete with a custom outdoor kitchen, tiled floor and glass wind barriers for privacy. “She loves blue, so we had various shades to work with in this open area,” McCaffrey says of the connecting interior kitchen, dining area and living room. “You don’t want it to look too matchy-matchy and don’t want them to fight one another,” McCaffrey says of making the cerulean tones all work in the same glance, from the Beetle dining chairs covered in a deep teal velvet to a custom barn door painted Slate Teal by Benjamin Moore. The door serves form and function when it conceals a dual laundry-pantry. The variation on the theme extends to the third bedroom, converted to a workout space wrapped in Polished Slate, again by Benjamin Moore. In the master bedroom, pale blue glass shimmers in a vintage Murano chandelier, scooped upon Chairish, illuminating a hand-painted triptych of de Gournay wall panels. “We were thinking about peacock hues,” McCaffrey says of the whimsy their perch brings to the space.

Perhaps nowhere is that whimsy more distilled than in the master closet, crowned with roaring tiger wallpaper by Gucci and installed by California Closets to the organizational envy of any fan of The Home Edit. The powder room also makes a statement with Schumacher’s Chiang Mai pattern.

“Her personality is as vibrant as the colors in her home,” McCaffrey enthuses, while not mentioning her client by name. “It really turned out to be a reflection of her, which is always a goal for us,” she says of her team, recently relaunched as McCaffrey Design Group after 12 years as Angus-McCaffrey Interior Design. Still based in Sausalito, the firm serves San Francisco, the Peninsula and Napa Valley. “We always want the homes to be a reflection of our clients, and then we just help push that forward and make it as beautiful as possible.”