Calendar | August 2021

AUGUST 5

New Age of Magic Theatre Gala 2021

San Francisco’s Magic Theatre introduces its new artistic director, Sean San José, at the New Age of Magic Theatre Gala 2021 at the Firehouse and Outdoor Festival Pavilion of Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture. Hosted by Wonway Posibul, the event features San Francisco poet laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin, plus music and dance performances. Tickets range from $25 general admission to $5,000 for VIP events. 6 p.m. Visit magictheatre.org for details.

AUGUST 6

Factory of the Sun

What happens when the virtual world hits real life? That’s the story Hito Steyerl tells in Factory of the Sun (2015), an installation on display at the San José Museum of Art. Through a unique interweaving of the genres of video games, internet dance videos, news reporting and documentary films, the artwork probes the perils and pleasures of the emerging virtual world. An opening celebration and dance event takes place at the museum and the Circle of Palms Plaza from 5 to 9 p.m. (free; registration required). For more details, go to sjmusart.org.

AUGUST 6

Sunset Cinema Film Series

Get ready for an evening of food, fun and film as Cinema Napa Valley and the Napa Valley Film Festival, along with Cameo Cinema, present the Sunset Cinema film series, featuring Apple Original Films’ CODA, at Charles Krug Winery. 8:30 p.m. napavalleyfilmfest.org.

AUGUST 12

Saratoga’s Mountain Winery

Saratoga’s Mountain Winery is creating beautiful music again this summer with a full slate of sizzling acts, kicking off with the unforgettable Indigo Girls. Other performances this month include the international stylings of Los Lobos & The Mavericks, Josh Groban, Billy Idol, and Steve Martin & Martin Short. For more information, visit mountainwinery.com.

AUGUST 13

A Jake Heggie Triptych

Proclaimed the world’s most popular 21st century opera composer by The Wall Street Journal, the Bay Area’s own Jake Heggie will headline A Jake Heggie Triptych at Walnut Creek’s revitalized Festival Opera. Directed by Mark Foehringer and conducted by Bryan Nies, with members of the Festival Opera orchestra, the show features three song cycles reimagined as fully staged chamber operas. 7:30 p.m. Repeats 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 15. Hofmann Theatre, Lesher Center for the Arts, Walnut Creek. lesherartscenter.org

AUGUST 13-14

Starry Nights: SF Ballet’s Return to the Stage at Frost Amphitheater

Stanford Live and the San Francisco Ballet present Starry Nights: SF Ballet’s Return to the Stage at Frost Amphitheater. Highlights include George Balanchine’s Serenade and Tarantella, Danielle Rowe’s For Pixie and Helgi Tomasson’s The Fifth Season, with music by members of the SF Ballet Orchestra and directed by Martin West. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. live.stanford.edu

AUGUST 13-15

San Jose Jazz Summer Fest

Live music returns for the three-day San Jose Jazz Summer Fest, which includes Morris Day and The Time, Pete Escovedo’s Latin Jazz Orchestra, Superblue: Kurt Elling featuring Charlie Hunter, Judith Hill, Ozomatli, The Motet, Shamarr Allen, Butcher Brown, 7th Street Big Band, Bloco do Sol and more. In fact, there will be 45 acts across five stages in and around Plaza de César Chavez Park in downtown San Jose. Log on to summerfest.sanjosejazz.org for more information.

AUGUST 14-15

Filipino American Arts Exposition

Filipino heritage and culture will be celebrated at the annual two-day Filipino American Arts Exposition, including the colorful Pistahan Virtual Parade and Festival. This year’s theme is Renew, Recover and Rise Together. The parade will be livestreamed, and visual artists, performing artists, content creators and exhibitors are invited to be a part of this year’s celebration of the Filipino community’s culture and cuisine. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. For details, go to pistahan.net.

ONGOING

teamLab: Continuity

The Asian Art Museum presents teamLab: Continuity, the muchanticipated exhibition that invites visitors to immerse themselves in a wondrous ecosystem of lush imagery drawn from nature and East Asian art. Lavish images of inky crows and fluorescent flowers, fluttering butterflies and darting fish await at this interactive experience. On view through February 2022. Visit asianart.org for more information.

ONGOING

New Works

Michael Lundgren’s New Works capture the imagination as he documents the inexplicable marks left in the desert, suggesting a current beyond viewers’ understanding. Lundgren’s multilayered artistic process of photography, darkroom manipulation and computer tricks emphasize that while nature is indifferent to us, we can’t afford to be indifferent to nature. His solo show is on display at the Euqinom Gallery through August 31. For more information, visit euqinomgallery.com.

ONGOING

Cornerstone Sonoma

Cornerstone Sonoma, known for its shopping, beautiful gardens and restaurants, including Folktable restaurant, launched its inaugural summer music series. The diverse lineup in August includes the Steve Pile Band, Nicole Marden and Sean Patrick Garvey. Admission is free, but plenty of food is available to purchase for lunch. Performances are every Saturday and Sunday this month; check schedule at cornerstonesonoma.com/events.

ONGOING

Stanford Live

Stanford Live is back and presenting in-person performances at Frost Amphitheater and Bing Concert Hall this month. Performers include Gregory Porter and the Marcus Shelby Quintet featuring Tiffany Austin, and Xian Zhang conducting the SF Symphony. Later in the month, Not Our First Goat Rodeo gallops into town featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile, with guest vocalist Aoife O’Donovan. Times and ticket costs vary; get more details at live.stanford.edu.