Calendar | February 2022

February

FEBRUARY 1

Mrs. Robinson

Don’t miss the world premiere of Mrs. Robinson, choreographed by Cathy Marston, which kicks off San Francisco Ballet’s 2022 repertory season. The performance at the War Memorial Opera House also features SF Ballet artistic director and principal choreographer Helgi Tomasson’s Trio as well as George Balanchine’s Symphony in C. Through February 12. Tickets: from $29. sfballet.org

FEBRUARY 3

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

One of the most anticipated and spirited PGA Tour events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, brings together celebrities and golf ’s biggest names for four days of action on the links (and around the town of Carmel). Daniel Berger is expected to defend his title, while the stars slated to play include Mia Hamm, Don Cheadle, Huey Lewis and Steve Young. Through February 6. Tickets: from $70. attpbgolf.com

FEBRUARY 4

Camille A. Brown & Dancers

For two nights only, Camille A. Brown & Dancers will take the stage at San Jose’s Hammer Theatre. Tony-nominated dancer and choreographer Camille A. Brown is known for merging dance, theater and social justice to create performances that are at once inventive and entertaining. February 4 and 5, 7:30 p.m. In-person tickets: $45–$60; livestream: $25. hammertheatre.com

FEBRUARY 5

San Francisco Symphony’s Lunar New Year Concert

Ring in the Year of the Tiger with the San Francisco Symphony’s Lunar New Year Concert. Conductor Yue Bao makes her debut leading the orchestra in traditional folk music and works by Asian composers, featuring music from Chen Gang and He Zhanhao’s The Butterfly Lovers concerto, performed by violinist Bomsori; Tan Dun’s “The Eternal Vow,” from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, performed by SF Symphony Assistant Principal Cello Amos Yang; and works by Huan-zhi Li, Texu Kim, Huang Ruo, Tyzen Hsiao and Liu Yuan. Tickets: from $25. 5 p.m. Davies Symphony Hall. sfsymphony.org

FEBRUARY 9

Imagine Picasso

Imagine Picasso offers an immersive experience that includes more than 200 Pablo Picasso works. In its U.S. premiere, step into the modern master’s world by making your way through rooms at San Francisco’s Skylight at The Armory that are outfitted with screens upon which his art is projected. Tickets: from $40. Through March 27. imagine-picasso.com

FEBRUARY 11

54th California International Antiquarian Book Fair

If rare books and manuscripts are your love language, don’t miss the 54th California International Antiquarian Book Fair, taking place once again at the Oakland Marriott City Center. Check out collections and sought-after troves covering an array of subjects from 120 booksellers worldwide. The fair also includes exhibitions, among them a major showcase on wine and viticulture, courtesy of the UC Davis Library. Through February 13. Tickets: $10–$25; free to students with valid school I.D. cabookfair.com

FEBRUARY 12

Marcus Shelby

In honor of Black History Month, SFJAZZ presents a family matinee headlined by bassist and bandleader Marcus Shelby. Storytelling and music come together onstage, with songstress Tiffany Austin also part of the cast of local luminaries. Tickets: $5–$23. 11 a.m. sfjazz.org

FEBRUARY 12

Amadeus

Listen up, Mozart fans: Symphony San Jose’s two presentations of the Oscar-winning 1984 film Amadeus are taken up a notch with the score performed by a live orchestra and chorale. February 12 at 8 p.m. and February 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $50–$100. San Jose Center for the Performing Arts. symphonysanjose.org

FEBRUARY 17

Shaka Senghor

San Francisco’s Commonwealth Club welcomes Shaka Senghor. In his new book, Letters to the Sons of Society — the follow-up to his best seller, Writing My Wrongs — he examines life after incarceration, including fatherhood and the perception of Black men in America today. In-person tickets: $25–$50; online tickets: $5–$27. 6 p.m. commonwealthclub.org

FEBRUARY 17

Simon, Price & Brahms

A trio of conductors will make their SF Symphony orchestral series debut with Simon, Price & Brahms, a tribute to the late Oakland Symphony Music Director Michael Morgan. Morgan conceived and had been slated to conduct the program, which will now be led by Akiko Fujimoto, Earl Lee and Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser at Davies Symphony Hall. Mezzo-soprano Melody Wilson will also make her debut. Through February 19. Tickets: $35–$135. sfsymphony.org

FEBRUARY 18

Rebel Girls Bingo

Join KQED writer Rae Alexandra and producer Carly Severn for Rebel Girls Bingo, billed as “a badass history Bingo night and mixer … to celebrate the unsung women who helped shape today’s Bay Area.” The fun and games take place on KQED’s new terrace in the City. Tickets: $10. 7 p.m. events.kqed.org

FEBRUARY 19

2022 Chinese New Year Festival & Parade

Come out and celebrate the Year of the Tiger at the 2022 Chinese New Year Festival & Parade. Watch floats, entertainers, the newly crowned Miss Chinatown U.S.A. and more traverse the 1.3-mile route. The 280-foot Golden Dragon (“Gum Lung”) — carried by more than 180 men and women from the martial arts group White Crane — is always a crowd favorite. While the event is free to attend, tickets are available for bleacher seats ($38–$65). 5–9 p.m. chineseparade.com

FEBRUARY 21

Noise Pop Music & Arts Festival

As part of the Noise Pop Music & Arts Festival, now in its 29th year, enjoy indie films, art and music at venues in San Francisco and the East Bay. Azealia Banks, Jeff Tweedy and Kamaal Williams, as well as the Bay Area’s own King Woman and Papercuts, are among those scheduled to perform. Through February 27. Tickets: $99–$399. noisepopfest.com

FEBRUARY 24

Sophia’s Forest

Against the stunning backdrop of the City’s Grace Cathedral, Opera Parallèle presents the West Coast premiere of composer Lembit Beecher and librettist Hannah Moscovitch’s Sophia’s Forest. Through February 26. Tickets: $35–$145. operaparallele.org

FEBRUARY 27

The Music of ABBA

Tribute band Arrival from Sweden’s world tour comes to the Bay Area for two performances of The Music of ABBA — one in the afternoon, the other in the evening — at Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga. Expect hits such as “Dancing Queen,” “Chiquita” and “Mamma Mia.” From the music to the costumes, you’ll feel like you traveled back to the ’70s. Tickets: $49–$55. 3–5 p.m. and 7–9 p.m. montalvoarts.org

FEBRUARY 28

Memphis Jookin’: The Show featuring Lil Buck

Memphis Jookin’: The Show featuring Lil Buck, conceived and choreographed by the dance artist, pays homage to his hometown, which is also the birthplace of the Memphis Jookin’ dance style. The 90-minute production — which includes a DJ and eight dancers performing alongside Lil Buck — traces the art form’s emergence from local street dance to global phenomenon. Tickets: from $32. 7:30 p.m. Bing Concert Hall, Stanford University. live.stanford.edu

March

MARCH 2 CMC Centennial Gala Celebrate a major milestone while helping to raise funds for the Community Music Center, which aims to make high-quality music education more accessible. Emceed by Renel Brooks-Moon, the CMC Centennial Gala headliners include Frederica von Stade, Jake Heggie and Paula West, to name just a few. Tickets: $500. 6–8 p.m. Julia Morgan Ballroom, San Francisco. sfcmc.org | NHG Sponsored

MARCH 3 USF’s McCarthy Center 20th Anniversary Join USF’s McCarthy Center in observing its 20th anniversary and honoring philanthropists and Gazette publishers Janet and Clint Reilly, the recipients of the third Leo T. McCarthy Award for Public Service. The biannual award recognizes individuals who exemplify the leadership values of the late Leo McCarthy, a longtime public servant. Tickets: from $1,000. 6–8:30 p.m. The Olympic Club, San Francisco. rsvp.usfca.edu/mccarthy-award-2022

MARCH 5 Oshman Family Jewish Community Center’s Premier Fundraiser Mark your calendars for the Oshman Family Jewish Community Center’s premier fundraiser. The annual benefit supports educational, cultural and social programs, along with the scholarship fund. Guests — spread across the 8.5-acre Palo Alto campus and hopefully donning festive Purim attire — will be transported to ancient Persia. Tickets: from $375. 6 p.m. paloaltojcc.org